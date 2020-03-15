Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.95% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

