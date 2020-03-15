Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.