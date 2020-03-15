Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,378 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,131,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 208,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

