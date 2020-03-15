Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,146 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

