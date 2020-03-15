Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,114 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

PNR opened at $35.81 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.