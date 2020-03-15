Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,815 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,330,000 after buying an additional 319,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,592,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 291,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.