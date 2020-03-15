Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $57.39 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

