Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,908 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 299.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

NYSE INGR opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

