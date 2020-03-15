Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,940 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after buying an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,386,000 after buying an additional 380,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,905,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,075,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

