Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,184 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Qualys worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 90.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $71.35 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

