Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,881 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth $128,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SNP opened at $47.73 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNP. Bank of America lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

