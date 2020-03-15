Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Line by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Line by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Line by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Line by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LN stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Line Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,777.50.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

