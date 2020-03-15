Equal Tops One Day Volume of $95.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Equal has a market capitalization of $122,747.23 and $95.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

