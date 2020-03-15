Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $515,718.96 and $40,154.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinlim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.42 or 0.04144403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038800 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX, P2PB2B, CoinTiger, DDEX, Coinlim and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

