Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $1.34 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.02330754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00093827 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,455,699 coins and its circulating supply is 168,426,286 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

