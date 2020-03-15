EventChain (EVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,247.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. EventChain has a market cap of $53,687.37 and approximately $2,247.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.42 or 0.04144403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038800 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

