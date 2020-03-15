Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

