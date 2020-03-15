Everus Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Everus has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. Everus has a market cap of $7.17 million and $312.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.04264937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,602,101 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

