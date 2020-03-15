Evil Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,771.38 and $41.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

