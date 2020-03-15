Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $67.69 on Friday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,855. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $40,212,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Exponent by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,198 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,383,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.