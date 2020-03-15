Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.