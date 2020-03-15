FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

FDX opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

