Financial Analysis: Ovintiv (OVV) and Its Competitors

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ovintiv to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 9 4 0 2.21 Ovintiv Competitors 2474 9350 12870 435 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 583.97%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 164.09%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.3% and pay out 46.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -14.84% -2.40% 4.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 0.94 Ovintiv Competitors $10.01 billion $475.07 million 5.19

Ovintiv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s peers have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv peers beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.