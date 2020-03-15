Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

FPRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,355. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.55. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 922.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

