Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $994,669.31

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00026794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $994,669.31 and $54,726.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.04348320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00069685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004167 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.