Fmr LLC Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 286.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in HSBC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in HSBC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

