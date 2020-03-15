Fmr LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1,131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 664.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

