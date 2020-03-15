Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,405 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

FL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $65.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

