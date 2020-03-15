Force Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00057189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.04829557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00069248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039421 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

