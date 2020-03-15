Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,040,000 after buying an additional 2,503,166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after buying an additional 1,910,700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $15,869,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $5.63 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.