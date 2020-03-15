Friendz Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $421,957.11 and approximately $44,302.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,271,910 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.