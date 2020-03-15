Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Fulton Financial worth $45,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $223,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

