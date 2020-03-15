FunFair Price Down 48.8% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $235,178.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Livecoin, ZB.COM and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.02287258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00194296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00039399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00111668 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, C2CX, ABCC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Binance, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

