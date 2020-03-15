GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0307 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $8,494.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00679194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010946 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000846 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinrail, Upbit, BitBay, Crex24, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

