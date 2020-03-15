Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,375 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $32,486,000. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,544. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

