Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00018607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.02278456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00039799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,599,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

