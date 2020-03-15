GenesisX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $14,692.88 and approximately $59.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,036,925 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

