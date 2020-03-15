GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $344,941.73 and $319.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00672784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00103427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

