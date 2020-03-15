Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Short Interest Update

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 366,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ENT opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.47. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.