Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0027

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, Indodax and HADAX. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.50 million and $16,142.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

