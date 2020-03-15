Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $71.58 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

