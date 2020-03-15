Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Increased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 2,065,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,008. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

