Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lessened by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 8.0% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $211,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

NYSE GS opened at $177.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.01. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.