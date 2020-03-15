Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

