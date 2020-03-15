Grin Trading 44.4% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Grin has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00008079 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinall and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000689 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 36,592,440 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BitForex, Hotbit, LBank, KuCoin, Coinall and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.