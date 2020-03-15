Head-To-Head Contrast: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.0%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 1,384.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 66.96% 43.88% 42.09% Viper Energy Partners 15.52% 0.67% 0.56%

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 11 1 2.93

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 301.73%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 5.02 $51.03 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 4.55 $46.28 million $0.13 65.92

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.