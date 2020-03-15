Head-To-Head Survey: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Piper Sandler Companies (OTCMKTS:PIPR)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Arena and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.86%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena 29.67% -3.04% 23.98% Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and Piper Sandler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $720,000.00 2.69 $7.92 million N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.84 $111.71 million $7.36 6.72

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Global Arena on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

