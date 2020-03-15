Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

HIIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.