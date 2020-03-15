Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $715,244 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. 2,195,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.