Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $151.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

